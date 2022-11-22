Apart from marriages, it seems it's a season of babies in the tinsel town. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6, while Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also became proud parents of a baby girl on November 13. And now, is there another good news?

Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal expecting their first child?

Well, recently during the shoot of Bigg Boss, Bollywood actor Salman Khan dropped a hint that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal can be expected to have a baby soon. When Varun Dhawan appeared on the sets of the reality show along with his co-star Kriti Sanon to promote their upcoming film 'Bhediya', the duo had a fun time with the host playing games.

In one such segment, Salman dropped a bomb when he subtly questioned Varun about his plans for fatherhood and handed a soft toy to him as a prop and said, "Yeh aapke bacche ke liye (This is for your child)." The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' actor replied, "Baccha hua nahi hai abhi (I don't have a kid yet)." Salman then added, "Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega (If toy has come then the child too will come)." This has led to several speculations about the couple having a baby soon.

"She is the balancing factor of my life": Varun says about Natasha

Though, the couple hasn't responded to the speculations, we wonder if Natasha is already pregnant or is this Salman Khan simply inspiring them to have a baby. In 2021, Varun tied the knot with his childhood 'sweetheart' Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony. Speaking about his married life on the 'Koffee With Karan' season 7, Varun had said, "I think it has been amazing. She is the best thing that's happened to me in my life. She is the balancing factor of my life. And she doesn't ask for much. She doesn't demand much. She just wants my time. She is just amazing."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is extremely busy promoting Amar Kaushik directorial 'Bhediya'. After 'Bhediya', Varun will next be seen in 'Bawaal' alongside Janhvi Kapoor.