Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's chemistry is through the roof in the latest song from Baby John. Titled 'Hazaar Baar,' the song is now called the 'love song of the season'. 'Hazaar Baar' has Varun and Kriti painting the town red with their love story. One of the sequences also has Varun and Keerthy recreating Varun's real-life wedding moment.

Recreating the iconic wedding pose

A sequence in the song has Varun and Keerthy getting married by the beach. Post the wedding, the duo is seen folding their hands in front of each other as a gesture of gratitude. For those who remember, Varun and his real-life wife, Natasha Dalal, had also shared pictures from their wedding ceremony, folding hands in front of one another.

The same pose was also recreated by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani during their wedding. "The love song of this season #hazaarbaar Arijit Singh magic with Shreya Ghoshal...#babyjohn this Christmas," Dhawan wrote while sharing the song.

Sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi; the song stands out as a beautiful romantic number that is guaranteed to top the charts. The song has received massive views within a few hours of being shared. And social media has been going crazy over Varun and Keerthy's chemistry in the song.

Reactions to the song

"Varun And Keerthy's Chemistry Ufff," wrote a user.

"So finally the most awaited song is here," another user commented.

"VD and Keerthy chemistry is so good just look at them," read a comment.

"What a vibe to this song. So melodious.. shreya ghoshal's magical voice uffff I just fall in love. Shreya ghoshal + Arijit duet is perfect melody," another user commented.

Another song from the film titled Nain Matakka has already been established as one of the go-to party numbers.