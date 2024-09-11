Varun Dhawan discussed about farming with me: Rajesh Kumar

Actor Rajesh Kumar has opened up on his 'pleasant' interaction with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, and revealed how the duo discussed farming.

For the unversed, Rajesh took a sabbatical from acting to pursue farming in his village in Bihar. During the seven years he spent as a farmer, he focused on cultivating crops, educating fellow farmers, and enhancing their livelihoods.

Recently, Rajesh had met Varun during the launch of his upcoming film 'Binny And Family'.

Speaking about his interaction with Varun, Rajesh told IANS: "The interaction with Varun was pleasant. He appreciated my work and especially admired 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. We also talked about farming, as he was aware of my involvement in it. Even though our interaction was brief, it was a pleasant one, and it didn't feel like we were meeting for the first time."

If he has taken a break from farming, Rajesh shared: "There cannot be a break in farming. The day there is a break, we won't survive. Farming is on autopilot right now, and there's a system in place, so I sometimes go in between to monitor things. After seven years of working in farming, everything has come to a point where it can take care of itself, and things are happening simultaneously."

'Binny And Family' launches Varun's niece Anjini Dhawan into Hindi cinema. Anjini is the daughter of actor Siddharth Dhawan, who is the son of actor Anil Dhawan.

Anil is the brother of filmmaker David Dhawan.

If Rajesh had met Anil on the sets of the movie, the 'Kkusum' fame actor said: "Anil came to the set on the very first day, but he didn't sit down. He just dropped Anjini off. He stayed on set for the first two days in the UK. The whole family didn't come, as they were confident that Anjini would be well taken care of by us."

"They didn't want to cause any confusion for Anjini, so they completely refrained from interfering with the making of the film and left everything to the director and co-actors. I have met Anil many times. Sidharth, who is Anjini's dad, and I have worked together in the show 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand'," he concluded.

'Binny and Family' traces the journey of a London-based teenager named Binny and her conservative grandparents from Bihar, India, who come to live with her. With contrasting lifestyles, she faces dramatic event forces.

The film also stars Charu Shankar, Pankaj Kapur, and Himani Shivpuri.

