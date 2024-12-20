Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his big Christmas release, 'Baby John', which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff among others. The actor has always spoken about how he is willing to experiment with himself as much as possible. With films like 'October' 'Badlapur' and 'Main Tera Hero' in his repertoire, one can definitely agree that he is constantly striving and willing to reinvent himself. Recently, he spoke about how it is high time for Bollywood to try newer things and reinvent itself.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his podcast, Varun spoke about how it is pivotal for people in powerful positions who have an impact need to reinvent and do a lot more experimenting. He spoke about how it has come down to the scare of losing relevance.

He said, "We will all have to go ahead. People who are in the powerful positions right now, there is an age limit, those who are doing the same thing for years. They are only at the helm. I am not sure if they recognise it but it is important to change with time. We all will have to do it or we'll lose relevance, including me. It is difficult because you don't want to change."

Varun mentioned that superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are not at all delusional and completely know about what is going on and are also aware of how much things have changed over time.

He said, "The upcoming stars or the ones who are still aspiring have these circles but those who are already on that stature, they don't have these people around them. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, they are not delulu (delusional). They are aware of what's happening."

Varun spoke about how it is time to have a varied sort of representation in the film industry. He acknowledged that people do have a lot of options now, they can either be actors or influencers or even choose the OTT route.

On the work front, Varun's 'Baby John', which has been produced by Atlee is slated to release on Christmas and Salman Khan is reportedly supposed to have a cameo in the film as well.