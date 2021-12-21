Isn't it amazing to know about all those individuals and professionals across industries who believe in first clinching excellence before going forward to secure success? Such professionals make sure to excel beyond limits to gain the momentum and growth they seek in their careers, and for that, without batting an eye, keep walking their path, facing challenges and hustling each passing day. "However, it is through these experiences and challenges people face in life that go ahead in turning them the prominent names they wish to become in their respective fields," explains Varun Attri, the man, and the mind, who contributed towards taking the salon industry to new heights over the years.

He is seen as one of the most trusted hairstylist-entrepreneurs, who ensured to inspire innovation in the industry and also push forward growth for other budding talents wanting to create a thriving career for themselves in the same. He hails from Delhi, India, but with his skills in the salon industry, he has turned the heads of people across the country.

Starting from scratch, learning from Vidal Sassoon, L'Oréal India, and Sebastian Professional, he gave it his all to become a trainer himself. He later even became a Creative Art Director and received an award as Sebastian's Best North India Stylist. Today, he has become a ray of hope for many other aspiring hairstylists in the country whom he trains passionately. His academy provides education, masterclasses, and techniques to students, coming out becoming more skilled professionals. Also, he is proud that he has been able to pass on the international skills that he has learned to his students.

He is known as a rising entrepreneur in the industry for his brands "VA Products" and "Varun Attri Unisex Salon," which have helped him raise his stocks in the industry. His salon is a one-of-a-kind outlet, which provides the best quality products and services, not found anywhere else. This has also helped him gain clients, including more than 100 Indian celebrities and even models, he claims.

What attracted more attention towards him was his commitment to training low-income group students, showing his compassionate side while also exuding his brilliance and passion in the industry. Honored by Salon International as a young entrepreneur, he is making a positive dent in the industry, inspiring many up-and-coming talents.