Every year, Hindus celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam or Varamahalakshmi festival usually on the second Friday in the month of Shravana or Sawan. In 2020, it falls on 31 July.

It is a special day especially for the married women, who pray for the well-being of their family Varamahalakshmi festival in Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. It is said that the goddess of wealth and prosperity will bless devotees with good fortune.

According to a legend, Goddess Lakshmi appeared in a devotee named Charumathy's dreams and asked her to do the special vrath in order to fulfil her wishes. She fasted the next day and performed the pooja with the support of his family after which Varamahalakshmi festival gained prominence among the Hindus.

It is believed that devotees will get the blessings of Asta lakshmis or the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Learning, Love, Fame, Peace, Pleasure, and Strength if they perform pooja on this day.

How do people perform the Pooja?

Women take early bath and draw rangolis where they would like to place the Kalasha, a gold, silver or brass pot filled with rice and betel nut. It will be decorated with haldi and vermillion along with flowers, fruits and jewellery. Sweets and money are offered to the goddess.

The muhurta timings of the vrath as per drikpanchang.com

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 06:59 AM to 09:17 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 17 Mins

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 01:53 PM to 04:11 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 19 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 07:57 PM to 09:25 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 27 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 12:25 AM to 02:21 AM, Aug 01

Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

Varamahalakshmi Quotes:

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundance of happiness and let Astalakshmis fill your life with Health, Wealth And Freedom. Happy Varamahalakshmi festival.

I wish you Happy Varalakshmi Vratam and I pray for the Goddess for your prosperous life.

Namastestu Mahamaye, Shree Pithe Sura Poojite

Shanka Chakra Gadha Haste, Maha Lakshmi Namoostute. Happy Varamahalakshmi habba.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.

I wish you and your family members a Happy Varalakshmi Vratham and I pray to the Goddess for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. Padmaasane Padmakare sarva lokaika poojithe Narayana priyadevi supreethaa bhava sarvada.