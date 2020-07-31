Sandalwood stars have sent their wishes to the fans and Kannadigas across the world on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival. This is being celebrated by the Hindus largely in South India on Friday, 31 July, this year.

It is a pooja largely performed by married women for the well-being of their family members. Devotees believe that fasting on this day is equivalent to worshipping Astalakshmis – Aadi Lakshmis, Dhana Lakshmi, Dhairya Lakshmi, Sowbhagya Lakshmi, Vijaya Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi and Vidhya Lakshmi.

Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Nenapirali Prem, Pranitha, Nikhil Kumar, filmmakers like Suni, Santosh Ananddram, Pawan Wadeyar and many others have sent their greetings on Varamahalakshmi festival. Check out the festival's significance and quotes to share with your well-wishers.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Treat to Fans

On the occasion of the festival, the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa have released a new poster from the upcoming movie. The fans of the Power Star have welcomed it by trending the topic on Twitter.

Check out Celebrities wishes on this occasion:

Malavika Avinash: "त्वं मां भजस्व पद्माक्षी येन सौख्यं लभाम्यहम् O Mother, You manifest in Me in the Spiritual Vision (indicated by Lotus Eyes ) born of intense Devotion by Which I am filled with Divine Bliss", Sri Suktam...May she manifest in each one of us! #HappyVaramahalaksmi2020.