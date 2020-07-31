Sandalwood stars have sent their wishes to the fans and Kannadigas across the world on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival. This is being celebrated by the Hindus largely in South India on Friday, 31 July, this year.
It is a pooja largely performed by married women for the well-being of their family members. Devotees believe that fasting on this day is equivalent to worshipping Astalakshmis – Aadi Lakshmis, Dhana Lakshmi, Dhairya Lakshmi, Sowbhagya Lakshmi, Vijaya Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi and Vidhya Lakshmi.
Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Nenapirali Prem, Pranitha, Nikhil Kumar, filmmakers like Suni, Santosh Ananddram, Pawan Wadeyar and many others have sent their greetings on Varamahalakshmi festival. Check out the festival's significance and quotes to share with your well-wishers.
Puneeth Rajkumar's Treat to Fans
On the occasion of the festival, the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa have released a new poster from the upcoming movie. The fans of the Power Star have welcomed it by trending the topic on Twitter.
Check out Celebrities wishes on this occasion:
Malavika Avinash: "त्वं मां भजस्व पद्माक्षी येन सौख्यं लभाम्यहम् O Mother, You manifest in Me in the Spiritual Vision (indicated by Lotus Eyes ) born of intense Devotion by Which I am filled with Divine Bliss", Sri Suktam...May she manifest in each one of us! #HappyVaramahalaksmi2020.
ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ಧಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಸರ್ವರಿಗೂ ತಾಯಿಯು ಸುಖ, ಶಾಂತಿ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿಯನ್ನು ಕರುಣಿಸಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. #Varamahalakshmi pic.twitter.com/UaDS6JYRQr— Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) July 31, 2020
ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು...ತಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಆಯುರಾರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಹಿತ ಸಕಲೈಶ್ವರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಾಪ್ತಿಯಾಗಲಿ... #varamahalakshmihabba pic.twitter.com/gruG5F9XKs
— ಕಿರಿಕ್ ಕೀರ್ತಿ - Kirik Keerthi (@KirikKeerthi) July 31, 2020
ಸಮಸ್ತ ನಾಡಿನ ಜನತೆಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ವರ ಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು #PWFC VIJAYAPUR pic.twitter.com/xxxZCbC0oj
— ಪವನ್ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ಫ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (@wadiyar123) July 31, 2020
ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು pic.twitter.com/xcbnzDfQoq
— Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) July 31, 2020
ಸಮಸ್ತ ನಾಡಿನ ಜನತೆಗೆ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.??? pic.twitter.com/M5VUuMlAE4
— Rachita Ram (@RachitaRamDQ) July 31, 2020
ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.#PremamPoojyam#STAYLOVELY pic.twitter.com/fxKS8xEiHG
— Prem Nenapirali (@StylishstarPrem) July 31, 2020
ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. pic.twitter.com/IIdBK83oEj
— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) July 31, 2020
ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ದೇವರು ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಸುಖ, ಶಾಂತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿಯನ್ನು ದಯಪಾಲಿಸಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಎಲ್ಲ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಹರಿಸಲಿ.#VaraMahalakshmi pic.twitter.com/ZoWdzQu3qS
— Nikhil Kumar (@Nikhil_Kumar_k) July 31, 2020
ಕನ್ನಡದ ಬಂಧುಗಳಿಗೆ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು #YuvarathnaaRocks @PuneethRajkumar @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @MusicThaman @Karthik1423 @YOGIGRAJ @Dhananjayaka @sayyeshaa #PowerfullFans #Trendsetters pic.twitter.com/aIxqgb9wQU
— Santhosh Ananddram (@SanthoshAnand15) July 31, 2020
2020 ಸತ್ವಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ವರ್ಷ!
ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ಖುಷಿ, ಜಾಸ್ತಿ ಕಷ್ಟಗಳನ್ನು ಕಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರಿಗೊಬ್ಬರು ಆಸರೆಯಾಗಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಇದೇ ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟಿನಿಂದ ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಕಳೆಯಬೇಕು ಮತ್ತು ಉಳಿಯಬೇಕು. ಈ ಶುಭದಿನ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಜೀವನವನ್ನು ಮೊದಲಿನಂತಾಗಿಸಲಿ.
ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು pic.twitter.com/n2J8uYiaRp
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 31, 2020
ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗು ಶ್ರೀ ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮೀ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು....
— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) July 31, 2020
ಕಳಶ ಪೂಜಿಸಿ,ಸೀರೆ ಉಡಿಸಿ,,ವಡವೆ ತೊಡಿಸಿ
ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿಯನ್ನು ಅಂದವಾಗಿಸುವ
ವರಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ,,,
ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಖುಷಿಯಾಗಿ ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಕಷ್ಟ ನೀಗಿಸಿ
ಜಗದ ಕಂಟಕ ಕರೋನಾ ತೊಲಗಿಸಿ
ಅಷ್ಟ ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ದಯಪಾಲಿಸಲಿ...
ಸರ್ವರಿಗೂ ವರಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ..@sharanhruday @AshikaRanganath @Pushkara_M #avatarapurusha pic.twitter.com/F7SRfL9SC4
— ಸುನಿ/SuNi (@SimpleSuni) July 31, 2020