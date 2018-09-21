Varalaxmi Sarathkumar seems to have bagged the biggest project of her life. If rumours are anything to by, she will be playing J Jayalalithaa in the biopic titled The Iron Lady.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by A Priyadhaarshini. She is a former protégée of Myskin and is also currently directing Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's upcoming movie Sakthi.

The first look of The Iron Lady, which comes up with a caption 'A Story of Revolutionary Leader,' was released on Thursday, September 20, by maverick filmmaker AR Murugadoss. "Extremely happy and excited to launch the Title poster of #Jayalalithaabiopic #THEIRONLADY I wish @priyadhaarshini @varusarath and team for a grand success. [sic]" the director wrote.

However, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has indicated that she has not signed the project on the dotted lines yet. "Thank you all for the wishes.. but NOTHING has been finalised regarding #THEIRONLADY with @priyadhaarshini ... when and if we do finalise things I will be the first to let u all know.. thank you .. as I'm travelling abroad I'm not able to attend most of the media calls..apologies. [sic]" the actress tweeted.

The Iron Lady is likely to hit the floors soon and the makers are expected to reveal the cast and crew at the muhurat.

Interestingly, another biopic of Tamil Nadu's beloved late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is already in the making and AL Vijay is helming the project, funded by Vishnu Induri of Vibri Media. It is apparently being made with a larger scale targeting the PAN Indian audience.