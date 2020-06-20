The lockdown across the world has caused more troubles than happiness for people, but in case of Vanitha Vijayakumar, it has turned out to be a blessing. Well, the actress fell in love after lockdown came to effect. And in a matter of months, she is set to give a meaning to the relationship as she preps up for the marriage.

Vanitha Talks about Her Husband-to-be

She has now spoken with DTNext about her new relationship.""Peter is a VFX technician, who has worked in Indian and Hollywood films. He has turned a director and narrated one of the first scripts post Bigg Boss. We met for the first time during a narration in December last year. He had penned an antagonist 's role for me and I asked him if I could do another role. After that we were in touch professionally,"

Vanitha got closer to him once she started her own YouTube channel. Peter came to her help when she could not find a cameraman to shoot her videos. This helped them to travel together and gradually love blossomed between them.

The actress, daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar, adds, "He was my go-to man for ideas and we started getting to know each other well. There was a point in time when I couldn't focus without him. When I told him this, he opened up too and it just clicked. I am someone who doesn't trust people immediately. Peter earned my trust and we are all set to get married. He is the last man standing for me. I sat in front of my mom Manjula's picture and asked her if my decision this time was right.When I came out of the room, the date June 27 flashed on my phone. The date of my parents' wedding anniversary. It couldn't get better than that."

The wedding is scheduled to be held on 27 June, the marriage day of her parents.

It has to be noted that Vanitha Vijayakumar, who had participated last year in Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3, was married thrice, but all the relationships ended in divorce.