Amid controversy around her mother's marriage, Jovika has expressed happiness over her mom Vanitha Vijayakumar tying the knot to VFX technician Peter Paul. She has welcomed the new member to their family with open arms.

Jovika's Heartfelt Message

She has penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram expressing joy over Vanitha getting into wedlock again. Jovika believes her family is complete now. On the social media page, she wrote, "I'm happy for you and proud of you!! And I'm extremely happy and in awe of welcoming Papa into our little group of joy, adventure, excitement and truthfulness that we call family!! It finally feels complete and I never knew we were missing a piece to our puzzle... thank you for finding it from the hidden corner of amazing!!

And I really hope that one day I will have friends like yours!! I have known and loved them for 10 years and truly from the bottom of my heart let me tell you they are our family so whenever anyone asks me "tell me about your family" they're names will be the one's after yours!! Many people may say many things but remember! It's OUR life and were gonna live it OUR way!! Love is contagious and OUR world is filled it! Let's be infected by it and never be sick of it!! Here's to more joy and happiness!! -Jovika Vijaykumar.. [sic]

Vanitha Vijayakumar married Peter Paul at her residence in a private event at her residence on 27 June. However, her wedding landed in trouble after his first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a complaint at the Vadapalani police station in Chennai over the "illegal" wedding.

It is alleged that Peter Paul is married to Vanitha Vijayakumar without getting a divorce from the first wife.