Vanitha Vijayakumar is reportedly grilled by Telangana's Alwal police at the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house in connection with a complaint filed by her ex-husband Anand Rajan, who alleged that the actress abducted their daughter.

According to the latest reports, the Telangana's Alwal police met Vanitha Vijayakumar at the Bigg Boss Tamil house on Wednesday, 3 July, after seeking permission from the Nazrethpet police in Chennai. They had a formal enquiry about the illegal custody of her daughter.

Rumours say that her daughter was brought into the house and she told that her mother did not kidnap her, while confessing that she was happy to stay with her mother.

There were speculations that Vanitha Vijaykumar could be arrested and might have to quit Bigg Boss Tamil 3 if her daughter stated that she was forced to stay with the actress against her wish.

However, Vanitha's daughter's statement has helped the actress to continue her journey in the Kamal Haasan's show.

At least, Vanitha will be in the show for the next 10 days, until the next nomination.

Anand Rajan and Vanitha had married in 2007 and divorced on mutual consent in 2012. A family court had granted their daughter Juanita's custody to the father, while the mother had the visitation rights.

The ex-couple has been at loggerheads over the issue of their daughter for more than a year now.

Meanwhile, Meera Mitun was met by Chennai cops at the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house over a money-laundering case. She has given her statement and believed to have given assurance of meeting them once she is out of the reality show.