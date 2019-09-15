Vanitha Vijaykumar has failed to make her opportunity count in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The former actress, who had reentered the house as a wild-card entrant, has been shown the door from Kamal Haasan-hosted show this week.

The actress was one among the 16 contestants who had entered the house in the opening week, but she was evicted in the second week itself. Her loud mouth and constant fights with the inmates had not gone well with the audience.

She was brought to house as a wild-card entrant, but this time, there was some changes in her overall behaviour. Apparently, she played a calculated game, yet her real character was coming out every now and then.

Her fight with Sandy and his gang in the previous week when she was the captain of the Bigg Boss house irked the majority of the audience. However, the 38-year old was cool and calm this week and did not have verbal duel with the inmates, but it did not help her to much extent.

Apart from her, Kavin, Sandy, Sherin and Tharshan were in the danger zone. In the end, Vanitha got lesser votes for the survival. Thus wasting the second opportunity.

It has to be noted that the channel's decision to give her wild-card entry to Kamal Haasan-hosted show had met with severe criticism as the audience felt like their decision was overturned.

With the grand finale is around the corner, it has to be seen who will make to the last stage of the game. So far, Fathima Babu, Vanitha, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Sakshi Agarwal, Jangiri Madhumitha, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Kasthuri Shankar have been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Last week, Cheran was shown the door, but was sent to the secret room and he reentered the show.