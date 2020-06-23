Vanitha Vijaykumar is gearing up for her marriage after taking permission from her children. She is tying the knot on 26 June to VFX technician Peter.

A few days ago, her daughter Jovitha has penned a letter on Instagram account supporting Vanitha's decision to tie the knot again. It had gone viral but had met with a mixed response.

Vanitha's Pillar of Strength

Talking about her daughter's letter, Vanitha Vijayakumar, in an interview with The Times of India, has said that she was in tears after reading it. "I was in tears after reading it. She just turned 15 this year — she has been reading a lot, watching films, and even trying her hand at scriptwriting. And the note was beautiful and unexpected.

I came across a few comments, asking why a daughter has to post something like this on social media and why can't we express our feelings directly to each other. All I can say is, sometimes, display of affection in public makes you feel special. I've never experienced it. My children protect me like no one ever did. When I have an issue, they stand up for me like Bãhubali," the daily quotes her as saying.

On her decision to marry on the day of her parents' wedding anniversary, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant said that she did not plan it and realized the importance of the day only after the wedding date was fixed.

"It's been seven years since we celebrated our parents' wedding anniversary. It used to be a gala event earlier. When Peter proposed, I was awestruck. The only thing which came to my mind was my children. I was surprised to see them listing out the pros and cons (of marrying him), like a psychiatrist. Only after we decided on the date did we realize it was a special day for me," she added.

Vanitha was first married to Akash and they got divorced, seven years after their wedding. She has two children from her first marriage. Then, she married Andhra-based businessman Anandraj. This relationship ended with divorce in 2010.