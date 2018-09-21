Actor Vijayakumar has filed a complaint against his daughter Vanitha after she refused to vacate a house. The said residence is located in Ashtalakshmi Nagar in Chennai.

As per the reports, the house is rented for shootings and Vanitha too had rented it for a week but refused to vacate citing that she too has rights to stay in the residence.

"Post the shooting, Vijayakumar had apparently asked her to vacate the house, but Vanitha denied to do so and allegedly told him that she has equal rights in his properties like his other children," Behindwoods quotes an official from Maduravoyal police as saying.

Vijayakumar lodged the complaint with Maduravoyal police in Chennai as well as with the city police commissioner but the cops have not registered a case as they want to solve the issue amicably.

Meanwhile, reports in Tamil media state that Vanitha has been evicted from the house and eight of her friends have been taken into custody.

Vanitha has not been in the good books of her family for years now. Time and again, her familial dispute has come out in public. She is the eldest daughter of Vijayakumar.