George Floyd's death has created a furore in the whole of America and many other parts of the world. Many celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Paris Jackson, Shawn Mendez, Camila, Cabello, and Emily Ratajkowski have stood up for George Floyd's support.

The hashtag #alllivesmatter has also been trending on social media. Vanessa Bryant who recently lost her husband, Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant in a helicopter crash shared a throwback picture of her Kobe to convey a relevant message.

The picture shows Kobe on the basketball field wearing a t-shirt that says, 'I can't breathe.' Vanessa captioned the picture as "My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.#ICANTBREATHE".

She further added, "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and at school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️"

She also indulged in a one on one dialogue with a follower. One of her followers commented under the picture by saying, "Respect all you say and do but all lives matter?"

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Vanessa responded to this by saying, "All lives do matter. Respectfully, I must say that when someone says #alllivesmatter when someone says #blacklivesmatter is like that all homes matter when 1 particular home in the neighborhood is being affected and burning down. Wouldn't we run and help our fellow neighbour? See the difference? All love."

Vanessa Bryant along with other Hollywood celebrities have spoken out on the issue of racism that is evident in America at the moment.