The 28 battalion of CRPF Srinagar celebrated Valour Day in commemoration of the defence of the Sardar post in the Rann of Kutch at the onset of the Indo-Pak War of 1965. The celebrations witnessed felicitations of brave hearts, creative competitions for students and inspiring words from the battalion's Commandant.

The event kickstarted with a ceremonial guard of honour at the unit quarter guard. Then, there was Sainik Samelan and the felicitation of the decorated soldiers in the unit. Mudasir Ashraf, who was honoured with the President of India's "Bravery Award", was felicitated for his act of raw bravery in Mi-17 crash in February 2019 at Budgam.

Adding more colour to the event, the battalion also held a painting competition for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on the theme of valour. The best paintings were also awarded first, second and third prizes to students.

Commandant 28 Bn CRPF, Jitendra Kumar, lauded the bravery portrayed by the valiant soldiers of the battalion. He shared inspiring words with troops, visiting students and awardees. He remarked on the occasion that the feats achieved by the soldiers and individuals are the most cherished bequest of the society and should always be celebrated with fervour and fond remembrance.

Why is Valour Day celebrated?

The CRPF celebrates April 9 as Valour Day to commemorate the defence of the Sardar post in the Rann of Kutch at the onset of the Indo-Pak War of 1965. In the intervening night of 8 and 9 April 1965, about 3500 men of 51st Infantry of Pakistani Army invaded India at Sardar Post.

The Pakistani Army comprised 18 Punjab battalion, 8 Frontier Rifles and 6 Baluch battalion. Their mission was to capture the Indian territory defended by the post. The post was guarded by two battalions of CRPF - roughly 150 soldiers. Compared to the Pakistani Army, the CRPF soldiers were no match in terms of arsenal. Additionally, the terrain was disadvantageous for the defending forces.

A fight ensued in which the Pakistani Army made three attempts to overrun the post. But the CRPF soldiers thwarted every attempt with a brilliant display of courage and strategic intelligence. The battle lasted for 12 hours. In the end, the Pakistani Army fled the battleground leaving behind 34 of their own dead, which included two officers. Another four soldiers were captured alive.

On that night, the CRPF lost six of its brave soldiers. Ever since, the day is celebrated by the CRPF as Valour Day.

CRPF jawans killed in action - a report

A total of 2,042 security personnel from across the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) died in the last three years in the line of duty, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to the data, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost six officers and 303 other ranks in 2019, five officers and 283 other ranks in 2020 and seven officers and 346 other ranks in 2021.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police lost four officers and 92 other ranks in 2019, one officer and 100 other ranks in 2020 and two officers and 103 other ranks in 2021. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) saw 15 other ranks die in 2019, one officer and nine other ranks in 2020 and none in 2021 while the Assam Rifle lost two other ranks in 2019, five in 2020, and one officer and five other ranks in 2021. The Sashastra Seema Bal lost five officials in 2019, 14 in 2020, and five in 2021.