Ajith Kumar has been reportedly injured on the sets of his upcoming movie Valimai. The actor suffered minor injuries while performing an action sequence, but the shooting was not interrupted and everything went according to the makers' plans.

Ajith injured on Valimai sets

The actor has completed the Chennai schedule and has taken a break from the shoot. "An important scene featuring Ajith riding a superbike was shot in the city a few days ago. Unfortunately, he has a fall from the bike and suffered minor injuries. However, he resumed shooting for the film immediately and has wrapped up his portions in the current schedule," DTnext quotes a source as saying.

It was recently reported that H Vinoth was upset with Ajith for delaying the shooting of the film. The source has denied the rumours stating, "He was injured because he had been shooting for the film. These are baseless rumours and allegations that we strongly deny."

The next schedule of shooting will commence in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film from March.

Who is the heroine?

The name of the heroine in Valimai is yet to be announced by the makers. There have been a lot of speculations over the female lead in the Ajith-starrer, but nothing has been confirmed yet officially by the team. Of late, there have been rumours of Huma Qureshi playing the female lead in the film.

Yami Gautam, who had earlier worked in Kollywood in Gouravam and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum, is also doing an important character in the movie, produced by Boney Kapoor.

Valimai marks the second union of producer Boney Kapoor, director H Vinoth and Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil version of Hindi hit movie Pink. The latest flick has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Gokul Chandran's editing.