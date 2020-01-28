Fans of Tamil actors are highly imaginative these days. They use their ideas and Photoshop skills to come up with interesting posters which, sometimes, will be better than the official first looks. Now, Ajith Kumar's fans have also turned creative by designing posters from his upcoming Tamil movie Valimai and bombarding it on social media sites.

Posters Designed with Intelligence

Using Ajith's earlier good quality pictures, his fans have made impressive posters from Valimai. The best part of the story is that they have not created random posters, but have designed posters with intelligence. From the information that they have about Thala and his Valimai, the fans have made creative works which is nothing but high-quality work.

Thala turns Cop

Some of the fans have gone to the extent of creating caricature and using it with colourful backgrounds. Ajith is said to be playing the role of a cop in H Vinoth-directorial and the fans have come up with many posters of him in the cop's avatar.

Overall, there is a lot of anticipation from Valimai and also the film is having a lot of positive buzz. This marks the second union of Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after the Nerkonda Paarvai.

1 / 8















The director has an impressive track record of delivering hit movies like Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Hence, the film is riding on huge expectations.

Valimai, which has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Gokul Chandra was launched in October 2019 and the shooting kick-started two months later. The makers have plans to release the flick in the second half of the year.