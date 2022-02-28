Ajith Kumar's Valimai has come out with flying colors at the Chennai box office. The movie has done exceedingly well in the capital city of Chennai as it rakes in a record-breaking business in four days.

Day Wise Break Up of Collection

On the first day (February 24), Valimai got an earth-shattering opening in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Owing to a good pre-release buzz, the makers decided to have a wide release across the state. In Chennai, cinema halls dedicated all their screens and shows for the Ajith-starrer following the massive craze around the flick.

The hype translated into business as Valimai collected Rs 1.82 crore on the first day at the Chennai box office. The special fans shows helped the movie post the big number on the opening day.

The H Vinoth-directorial did fairly well on the second day although collection dropped compared to the first-day business of the movie. It raked in Rs 1.06 crore to take the two-day collection to Rs 2.88 crore.

On the third day (Saturday), the business improved as it raked in Rs 1.36 crore to take the three-day total to Rs 4.24 crore. It did fantastic collection on Sunday as it earned Rs 1.47 crore.

The four-day collection of the Ajith-starrer stands at Rs 4.24 crore.

Valimai at TN Box Office

The Tamil film has done gigantic business at the domestic box office. "#Valimai enters the ₹ 100 crs club in the domestic/India market.. 4 days.. Mainly driven by the new All-time record 4-day extended opening weekend in TN.. Karnataka is the 2nd biggest contributing state.. AP/TG, Kerala, Mumbai and ROI follow..[sic]," trade tracker Ramesh Bala is quoted as saying.

In Tamil Nadu alone, the movie has grossed over Rs 60 crore, as per the reports.