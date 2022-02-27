Ajith Kumar's Valimai has done a stunning collection at the Tamil Nadu box office. In the first three days, the Tamil flick has enjoyed fantastic footfalls, pulling the audience of all age groups in big numbers.

Valimai Roars in Tamil Nadu

Theatres across the state is witnessing packed houses as Valimai has garnered positive reviews. Further, this is the first Tamil biggie to release this year after the third wave of Covid-19. So, the audience are making out time to watch Valimai.

In Chennai, many theatres sold the tickets for the first few days in advance. "#Valimai rage will continue with shows every 30 minutes for the next 4 days @RohiniSilverScr spread across 5 screens! Already 60% sold out over the next three days," Nikilesh Surya, manager of leading Rohini Silver Screens, tweeted.

He added, "#Valimai shoes no signs of slowing down. House full shows rampage today!! @RohiniSilverScr . [sic]" This is the case in most cinema halls.

The H Vinoth-directorial has made over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office as per the trade reports. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "Actor #AjithKumar 's #Valimai has crossed the ₹ 100 Cr Gross mark at the WW Box office.. In 3 days..[sic]"

If the reports in the online media have to be believed, Valimai has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone.

How Valimai Has Performed at Chennai Box Office?

As per the trade reports, Valimai grossed Rs 1.82 crore on the first day at the Chennai box office. The special fans shows helped the movie post the big number on the opening day.

On the second day, Valimai saw a normal dip but collected Rs 1.06 crore. The collection was better on the third day as the Ajith Kumar's movie earned Rs 1.36 crore. The three-day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 4.24 crore.

The movie is predicted to do a collection on par with the first-day business of Valimai.