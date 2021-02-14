In the Hindi film industry, there are mainstream actors and there are actors who dominate in the alternate paradigm. It's not every day that we witness the two worlds mix and match. But lately, the Hindi film industry has witnessed the coming of various directors who have consciously chosen to break the norm and allow new pairs to shine. On Valentine's Day, let us take a look at some of the actors who had great off-screen chemistry.

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal (Raazi)

Alia Bhatt may have been under a lot of scrutinies ever since the entire nepotism debate, but in Raazi she had basically proved her worth as an actress. It wouldn't be completely wrong to say, she is one of the saving graces of Karan Johar's star kid club. She had been paired alongside Vicky Kaushal who had gained fame for making choices in the alternative paradigm of cinema that is dominated by the likes of Anurag Kashyap and his trained set of directors. The two had managed to develop excellent on-screen chemistry.

Karisma Kapoor-Manoj Bajpayee (Zubeidaa)

When Zubeidaa had happened, Karisma Kapoor had already become a top female superstar in mainstream Hindi cinema with too many hits in her career. However, Shyam Benegal's Zubeidaa had been a breakthrough for her in the alternative paradigm. She was paired opposite Manoj Bajpayee, who by then had been the recognized talent of the Hindi film industry who consciously chooses projects that benefit him as an actor more than a star.

Sridevi-Adil Hussain (English Vinglish)

English Vinglish had marked Sridevi's comeback in the Hindi film industry and she did it with a force without even trying too hard. It took the late actress one perfect speech to bring tears to our eyes and remind us never to make fun of our parents. It took Adil Hussain one loving glance at Sridevi that was worth a million hugs.

Ranbir Kapoor-Konkona Sen Sharma (Wake Up Sid)

When Wake Up Sid made it to the theatres it had been a surprising announcement of the cast. Ranbir Kapoor had just started developing himself as an actor under the guidance of Dharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma may be the daughter of Aparna Sen, but she wasn't really a well-nurtured 'Dharma kid' as folks of Koffee With Karan would say. Yet their chemistry had been unexpectedly eye-capturing and somewhere in the middle of an unsaid romance, an aspiration for journalism and photography was born.

Deepika Padukone-Irrfan (Piku)

It took Irrfan one genuine expression of love to beat all other Khans Deepika Padukone had ever worked with during her career as an actress. Piku did not involve the heavy exchange of quirky dialogues yet the couple managed to stay with us, even after the rolling of the credit sequence.

Shah Rukh Khan Gayatri Joshi (Swades)

In one of the shot sequences of Swades, Mohan sits inside the classroom where Gita teaches the entire class about GK. He observes her with respect, charm and a slight bit of flirtation, clearly telling her that he is not ready to give up on her.

Vidya Balan-Saif Ali Khan (Parineeta)

Parineeta had established Vidya Balan's career in the Hindi film industry. Lolita and Shekhar had a deep-rooted sense of comfort and care for each other. While they remained in their happy friend zone for the longest time, they wouldn't have been able to break away from the zone had it not been for Girish. The two were two engrossed with music to look at the obvious fact that they had fallen in love with each other.

Bhumi Pednekar- Akshay Kumar (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha surprisingly did not draw enough criticism for introducing a cast with too much age difference. Maybe because the narrative had also acknowledged the age gap of the characters. Although the film had mainly been a sophisticated narration to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat scheme, Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar had their own magic.

Tabu -Devgn (De De Pyaar De)

There's something visually artistic about Tabu's facial composition. She can pull off a role in a Rohit Shetty film or one that is being directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. In two of the films with Ajay Devgn, namely the ones written above she had sparking chemistry which the two had managed to hit it off, without working too hard.