And it is that time of the year again! Celebrities are soaking in the vibe of Valentine's Day with some adorable pictures, unbreakable promises and lots of love filled social media posts for one another. From Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu, Rakul Preet Singh to Soha Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty; let's take a look at celebs' V-day posts.

Soha Ali Khan – Kunal Kemmu: Soha and Kunal shared a lip lock as she wrote, "Here's to falling in love again and again (ideally with the same person)! #happyvalentinesday my person @kunalkemmu"

Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra: The Dhadkan actress took to social media to share an adorable picture with husband, Raj Kundra. The duo made a heart with their fingers and Shilpa captioned the picture saying, "Boyfriend, Valentine... fortunately for him, also husband."

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani: Rakul and Jackky also shared love up pictures for one another wishing each other on Valentine's day.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: PeeCee took us down memory lane with a picture from the time they started dating to the recent one being clicked at her brother Sidharth Chopra's wedding last week.

Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja: Sonam and Anand shared a playful picture to wish each other on V-day. "Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping... just don't ask for my fries! Happy love day! #EverydayPhenomenal," the Raanjhana actress wrote.

Ananya Panday: The Call Me Bae actress gave us a glimpse into her Valentine's Day celebration, which came with a Chanel bag and bouquet as a gift. She was also seen munching on some dessert and shared a post wishing her rumored beau, Walker Blanco.

Karan Kundrra – Tejaswwi Prakash: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra also posed for a romantic picture for a paid collaboration and wrote, "Love that sparkles a little extra with @swarovski. To my sweet Valentine—today, tomorrow, and every day."

Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover: The Jism actress also shared several pictures with husband KSG and wrote, "Monkeylove. I love you my monkey ... Now & Forever. Each day ... Everyday ... More & More. Happy Valentines Day to all"

Salman Khan: However, the picture that stole everyone's thunder was that of Salman Khan. Sharing a family photo with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Apoorv Agnihotri and Alvira Khan; Bhaijaan wished everyone "familitines day". "Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day," he wrote.