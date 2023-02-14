There are so many things you can do on Valentine's Day with your loved one, but last minute planning often falls flat. If you're running out of ideas, here's something to go by.

Romantic dinner date

This is the classic, fail-proof plan. You cannot go wrong with this one. But you ought to make sure you pick that fine-dining restaurant you always wanted to go with your loved one. Cuisine matters, so pick one that you'll enjoy.

While you're taking your beloved on the dinner date, pick some flowers on the way and a greeting card. It may be a little cliche, but it is a solid move.

Hell-bent on buying gift?

If budget is not an issue, there are plenty of choices to spoil your loved one with. Here are a few lavish gift ideas you just cannot go wrong with.

You can upgrade your loved one this Valentine's Day with iPhone 14 (6.1-inch display) or iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch display) featuring all-day battery life, durability features, A15 Bionic with 5-core GPU for even better graphics, and 5G.

iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79900; Available in blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

No plans to upgrade the iPhone. Well, pair it with Apple's best flagship smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure, including a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.

It is available at Rs 89,900.

And if you're a live-in couple, or married, just go for the HomePod. It's a win-win. You'll thank us later.

The new Apple TV 4K is now more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Running tvOS, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favourite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

It is priced at Rs 14,900.



If you do not have an iOS ecosystem, there are other alternatives. But do consider Dyson's Hot+Cool Air Purifier.

It uses Dyson Air Multiplier Technology, and can project purified air to every corner of the room. The machine's auto mode enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels, while the machine can be entirely controlled by the Dyson Link App and activated by voice control. It can keep you warm and cool the air as per your command, all while purifiying the air inside your home. It is priced at Rs 56,900.

Here's another unique idea. You can pick up Instax Cupid Box by Fujifilm, and capture those adorable moments and keep those prints.

If you want something for your wife or girlfriend, Garmin has a nice-looking watch.

Garmin Lily, designed for her: A fitness wearable that goes beyond the basics of a smartwatch and is fashionable, too. Designed by women, for women - Lily breaks new ground with its set of features aimed specially for female health monitoring, made to empower the modern woman of today. modern woman of today. It's a thoughtful gift.