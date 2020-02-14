Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one madly-in-love couple of the industry. The duo has given us major couple goals time and again. And today as we celebrate Valentine's Day, Bipasha and Karan have shared their Valentine's Day picture.

They took to their Instagram account to share the pictures of their celebration. The actress looked pretty in a red dress while KSG was in a denim jacket and grey shorts. She captioned the post, "Happy Valentine's Day to all ❤️ Love today and everyday ❤️ #monkeylove #happyvalentinesday"

From the past couple of days, Bipasha Basu's pregnancy rumours are doing the rounds. The pregnancy rumours began when

Bipasha was spotted visiting a hospital with her husband. But the reports turned out to be false as the couple was in the hospital for treating Karan, who was suffering from a stomach infection. The rumours had irked the actress, who vented out her anger at an event later.

Bipasha on pregnancy rumours

Clearing the air about her pregnancy rumours, the Race actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times: "This is ridiculous; it's a sad thing for women.

"I know that having a baby is a wonderful feeling, but there's a lot more to a woman. Just because you're married, you don't have to have a baby," adding that, "Every celebrity is an individual, so they should stand up for themselves."

Most of the time, rumours don't bother me and when they do, I take them on, in a straightforward way."

For the unversed, Karan and Bipasha tied the knot on April 30th, 2016 and have been giving us major couple goals.

The duo starred together in the film 'Alone' and while shooting the film, they fell in love with each other.