Valentine's Day is here and just like all couples who are celebrating this day of love, television couples too are making the most of it.

While lovebirds like Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy are Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonerjee are sharing lovey-dovey posts on Instagram, Hina Khan too is celebrating the day with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Co-incidentally, Rocky's birthday falls on Valentine's Day (February 14) and Hina is leaving no stone unturned to make the day extra special for her beau. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress threw a grand birthday bash yesterday where she danced her heart out with Rocky and friends. Hina's co-star and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Kaul was also spotted at the bash.

Some pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced online. In one of the photos, Hina is posing with a Valentine's Day cake.

Meanwhile, a few of the celebrities like Krystle D'Souza and Karan Wahi are enjoying their singlehood. Gorgeous actress Jennifer Winget too is enjoying the day to the fullest. The Behadh actress is motivating her fans to pack their bags and book the flight to celebrate the day with her girl gang in Goa.

Jennifer is accompanied by actress Aishwarya Sakhuja and Pooja Sharma and the ladies have shared several pictures and videos from their trip on social media.