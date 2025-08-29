The pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as fresh rainfall lashed Katra and adjoining areas.

The Yatra to one of the country's most revered shrines was halted after a devastating cloudburst followed by a landslide near Ardhkuwari along the track earlier this week.

Officials said the Yatra was suspended due to heavy rains and a landslide that claimed at least 34 lives. Despite clearance operations, continuous downpours have rendered the route unsafe, forcing authorities to extend the suspension.

Thousands of devotees who had arrived in Katra with the hope of undertaking the pilgrimage have been asked to wait until weather conditions improve. An official from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said arrangements have been made for stranded pilgrims, with the Board closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the administration and police.

The suspension of the Yatra during the ongoing holy month has left many devotees disappointed, though authorities stress that safety remains their top priority.

According to the Meteorological Department, more rainfall is expected in the region over the coming days, which could further delay the resumption of the pilgrimage.

Rescue operations continue

Meanwhile, the Army, Police, and SDRF personnel remain engaged in rescue operations. Officials said the work is being carried out manually, as it is not possible to use heavy machinery like JCBs in the affected area.

At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by incessant rains and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. The incident occurred near the Indraprastha Bhojanalaya at Ardhkuwari, about halfway along the 11-km trek from Katra to the shrine, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hundreds of pilgrims stranded in Jammu and Katra

Following the suspension of the Yatra and cancellation of trains from Jammu, hundreds of devotees have been left stranded in Jammu and Katra. Various social groups are providing free food and accommodation to those affected.

The Katra Hotel Association also announced that it would provide free lodging to stranded pilgrims. Rakesh Wazir, President of the Association, said they had decided to offer free accommodation for 2–4 days or as long as required.

"For those who are stuck here, we will ensure no one is left without shelter. If any hotel is full, pilgrims can contact our control room, and we will allocate them a hotel. At this time of grief and hardship, it is our duty to stand with them and extend all possible support," he said.