Vaibhav Singh Yadav is a known name in the Delhi based professional boxing world. Vaibhav hails from the National Capital and was born and brought up at this place. He loved boxing during his school and college days, which made him enter into this field as a professional boxer. His debut came with a big-time tournament at WBC opposite the boxer Nattapong Thanchareon at the event held at Thailand called WBC ABC Silver Welterweight in 2018. Since then he has never stopped in this field.

His boxing skills and performance in this field has given him a new name - Ahir Boxer. He won the title of World Boxing Council Asia Championship and now is eyeing over the global tournament thus aspires to make his country feel proud for him to bag the global title. So far, this man has played around 8 fights and out of which he only lost one, which speaks his proficiency in this sport.

As the nation faces tough times amidst the lockdown due to COVID 19 virus, he seems to be struck inside his home. His father is in Delhi Police who is delivering all the services to the people keeping the law and order in the right shape. While his grandfather is facing tough time having dialysis. In this tough time, he is not able to get his workout sessions, as his partner and coaches are away, but he is sure the situations would turn rosy soon and his life returns to normal.