"An Indian Manifesto: A Vision for Tomorrow's India," published by Pan Macmillan, distributed by Srishti Publishers and distributors, with the support of Labyrinth's Anish Chandy, offers a culturally grounded vision for India's future.

Among the many authors, writers, and entrepreneurial talents who have been in the headlines for all the right reasons, there are a handful who have ensured to offer people something that can add more meaning to their lives while also paving the way for a transformed nation. Among these, who better than Vaibhav Maloo to serve as an example? This man, who serves as the MD of the Indian conglomerate Enso Group, has also touched lives over the years through his writings as a columnist and author. This time, the headlines are all about his latest book, recently going live digitally and in bookstores, "An Indian Manifesto: A Vision for Tomorrow's India."

The bold new book by Maloo was published by Srishti Publishers and distributed with the support of Labyrinth's Anish Chandy. The book has been written in a way that it can effortlessly resonate with people in India and beyond, offering them a data-driven and culturally grounded vision for India's future. The Indian entrepreneur and author has released a thought-provoking new book, which was initially launched digitally. It is now readily available in Crosswords, Relays and other bookstores across the country and has already begun gaining traction for its unique take on policy reform, national development and future-focused leadership.

Distributed by Srishti Publishers and represented by Anish Chandy of Labyrinth Agency, the book is poised to become a cornerstone in India's growing body of nation-building literature. Unlike conventional manifestos and books that often have an ideological tone, An Indian Manifesto stands out for presenting actionable policy recommendations across all 54 ministries of the Indian government. Drawing on his extensive experience as the MD of Enso Group, Maloo blends governance critique, entrepreneurial insight, and social vision to propose reforms grounded in real-world viability.

In the book, he ensures that he discusses restructuring education to include cultural intelligence while also advocating for climate-resilient infrastructure under the Ministry of Environment. This has helped make the book rich with data-backed analysis and cross-sectoral strategies. The Indian Manifesto also features contributions from Dhaval Pingulkar, a Business Analyst at Enso Group, whose sections dive deep into fiscal challenges and sectoral opportunities.

Drawing inspiration from international models like Germany's skill training systems and Singapore's urban planning, Maloo integrates these frameworks into the Indian context. He also sheds light on indigenous principles like self-reliance, ethical governance, and holistic development.

An Indian Manifesto: A Vision for Tomorrow's India has risen beyond being a book as a strategic call to action. It is also available on Amazon and ebook is available for instant read on Kindle.