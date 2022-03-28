Vaibhav Gattani's strong desire to tell a story that reaches and touches a common people's heart is what keeps him going. Born in Sangli on 11th October 1994, Vaibhav is a 28year old filmmaker living in Mumbai who was always interested in filmmaking but was not confident enough about making it a career. He is a B-Tech civil engineer and right in his 1st year of engineering, he realized that making films is the only thing that he wants to do for the rest of his life. That was the time when he listened to his heart and decided to make a career in films and started learning filmmaking simultaneously.

Vaibhav chose the unconventional path of not going to a film school and decided to learn the entire filmmaking on his own. He learnt filmmaking by observing and studying his favourite filmmakers like James Franco, David Fincher, Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan and many more.

His speciality is in directing films but he prefers being called a filmmaker. On being asked about the reason behind this, he said – "I believe that a good director should always be a filmmaker first and then a director. He should have great knowledge about all the fields and technicalities involved in filmmaking. Of course, this doesn't mean that you should not hire others. Always hire experts in their respective fields! But, If you know the work of other departments, it just makes the entire process easier and it even makes you more humble towards every department as you truly understand what it is to work in that department. Hence I decided to learn the entire craft of filmmaking including Vfx and not just film direction. This gave me firsthand experience in each and every department."

He has Written, Directed, Shot, Acted and Edited a few short films which have also been produced under his banner Icescape Films – an independent film production company founded on May 5, 2018. He received praise from International Film Festivals. Apart from being an official selection, a few of his short films were quarter-finalist, semi-finalist, finalist and winner!

He is on a mission to provide quality entertainment by telling a story that reaches and touches common people's hearts. He adds, "The viewers should feel their hard-earned money and precious time are worth spending on our content!"

In 2021, Vaibhav made his first independent feature film "Void" - a ninety-six minutes slow-burn drama film about Rhea's journey to conception - When medical science has no answer for Rhea's infertility, she is left with no option but to go for supernatural interventions. Does she succeed? If yes, then at what cost?

"Void" will be soon released on digital platforms.