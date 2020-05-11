For Vaibhav Choudhary, has been his favorite home. Vaibhav is a proud son of Sunil Kumar & Anita Meharwal. He loved to stay ever since he was introduced to these platforms in 2014. He loved experimenting with different tools and studied hard to ensure that he has got an edge over its functioning and things he did. This made him realise that he can even help people grow using these social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Many of the Pro-Kabaddi players started approaching him to help him grow on their social media profiles.

In the world of social media, we all know that having our presence on these social media sites is damn important. This helps them in connecting with their fans and followers and make their presence felt as well. As per Vaibhav Choudhary, making the presence of the sportsperson felt over the social media is as important as good in their respective games. Vaibhav then turned a household name as he was approached by many players from Pro Kabaddi and IPL.

He started helping them to add strength and values to their social media lives in a big way. Many of the players from IPL have been going great guns on their popularity and branding over the social media platforms in a big way. He has helped them to interact with their fans not just locally but also globally. He is leaving no stone unturned to keep things as per the whims and fancies of these sportsmen. All thanks to his expertise and understanding about the social media, which make him help them grow big on the social media platforms.