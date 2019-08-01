Vadodara: Citizens woke up to submerged roads and waterlogged tracks as incessant rains triggered a flood-like situation in the city on Wednesday. The heavy downpour has forced shut-down of the Vadodara airport and cancellation of around 22 trains.
The city received a staggering 442 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours which brought life to a standstill.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Gujarat. Heavy showers will continue for the next two days, IMD has warned.
Schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Thursday, August 1.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out the relief and rescue operations. The NDRF personnel shifted people from low lying areas to safer locations.
Live Updates
NDRF teams deployed
The NDRF personnel rescued people in Vadodara who were stuck due to flash floods in the city due to a massive rainfall.
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani holds review meeting
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting to review torrential rain situation in Vadodara city and deputed 2 IAS officers, identified as Vinod Rao and Lochan Sehra, to provide guidance to the local administration. CM Rupani appealed citizens to shift from low lying areas to safer places.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in Gujarat for the next two days. "Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the weather department stated. Several parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra, will receive "heavy to very heavy rains" during the next two days.