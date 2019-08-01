Live

Vadodara: Citizens woke up to submerged roads and waterlogged tracks as incessant rains triggered a flood-like situation in the city on Wednesday. The heavy downpour has forced shut-down of the Vadodara airport and cancellation of around 22 trains.

The city received a staggering 442 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours which brought life to a standstill.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Gujarat. Heavy showers will continue for the next two days, IMD has warned.

Schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Thursday, August 1.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out the relief and rescue operations. The NDRF personnel shifted people from low lying areas to safer locations.

