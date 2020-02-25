The South Indian beauty Rashmika Mandanna is surely one of the most loved actresses in the industry. With her powerful performance in Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru, she has proved her acting skills and established her name in the market. Rashmika always keeps her fans updated by posting beautiful pictures of her on social media and recently she posted a series of pictures from her photoshoot which became Vadivelu memes.

Many fans had a great laugh by comparing Rashmika Mandanna's photoshoot with Vadivelu's scenes from his most popular comedy movies. They also created a hilarious Vadivelu version of Rashmika Mandanna's recent photoshoot.

The comical version of this photoshoot is making rounds on the internet under the hashtag #VadiveluForLife. Replying to these tweets, Mandanna also posted ''I can't agree more. Monkey Vadivelu siris soooo cuteeee♥Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes (sic)''.

I can’t agree more. ? Vadivelu sir is soooo cuteeee♥?https://t.co/zeO5EuzvPr — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 24, 2020

Rashmika was last seen in the Telugu movie Bheeshma along with Nithiin, released on February 21, 2020. The action-comedy movie is directed by Venky Kudumula under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

As per the media reports, Mandanna was allegedly approached to play the lead protagonist in Vijay's 'Master', but the actress couldn't turn the opportunity in her favour. She has been ever since busy with other projects lined up. The south beauty has now signed her first film in Tamil which is 'Sultan' with Karthi, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The movie is slated to be released in December 2020.

Talking about her journey so far, she stated to an online news portal that she is driven by her instinct to keep the audience entertained. She wants to play a wide variety of roles and try to do justice to each of them by giving a particular characteristic. She even stated that in the script, all she looks for is whether she can fit into it or not. The main challenge for her before accepting the project is to convince herself before portraying a character.