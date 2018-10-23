Vetrimaaran-directorial Vada Chennai has shown the signs of becoming a hit at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Tamil movie has crossed Rs 25-cr mark in the state alone and has got a good start in overseas centres.

Released in close to 400 screens, Vada Chennai had minted around Rs 6.5 crore on the opening day to become the biggest-ever opening in Dhanush's career. The movie earned around Rs 4.2 crore on the second day and saw some improvement on the third day as it raked in Rs 4.9 crore to take its 3-day total collection to Rs 15.6 crore.

On Saturday and Sunday, Vada Chennai enjoyed good footfalls across Tamil Nadu as it added about Rs 10.5 crore to take its five-day total tally to Rs 26.1 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. On Monday, the trade trackers were expecting a huge drop, but the movie has estimated to have earned over Rs 2 crore to take its total tally to Rs 28.1 crore in six days.

Among the other centres, Vada Chennai has grossed over Rs 2.5 crore in Karnataka and about Rs 50 lakh from other parts of the country.

Coming to the overseas box office, the movie has done well in the US, Malaysia, UAE and and few other centres. The overseas gross collection is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore to take its total tally to Rs 41.1 crore.

With a solid word-of-mouth and no big movie release around, Vada Chennai, which has Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female lead, is expected to be a successful venture at the worldwide box office.