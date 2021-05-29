Vaccination for journalists in Hyderabad; carry these documents to get jab [details]

As India is on a robust vaccination drive, many states have identified journalists as frontline workers to get them inoculated on priority basis. Telangana government held a special drive to vaccinate journalists on May 28 and May 29, but the ground reality appeared different. Many scribes in Hyderabad raised concerns that they didn't have accreditation to get the jab as a part of the special drive. But Telangana I&PR Department Commissioner Arvind Kumar, IAS, has issued clarification and direction on how all journalists can get the jab.

After it was reported that accredited journalists or members of clubs like Press Club of Hyderabad were being allowed for vaccines, those on desk duty were not given the jab. Soon after the concern was raised, Kumar, IAS, directed that all journalists will be inoculated on Saturday, but they need to have their official documentation.

"Please come with your office ID card and Aadhaar copy tomorrow and you will be vaccinated. All other journalist colleagues may come with their ID and Aadhaar tomorrow and get vaccination done," Kumar tweeted.

While this comes as a relief to journalists in the state, Institute of Perception Studies data showed that 57 percent of journalist deaths have taken place among those without accreditation, which was until now a criterion for vaccinating scribes.

Vaccination for journalists: Details

All scribes in Hyderabad can go to the designated vaccination centers along with their Aadhaar Card and office ID card to get the jab. The vaccinations are being given at five vaccination centers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.