"Ek Pahadi Aisa Bhi" got immense love and support from all age group of people. Kaavya says : his soul is deeply connected with the content of the show.

He says, "I love doing jingles because it taught me everything a professional should know. The people I worked with taught me how to be a perfect RJ. I have got to learn so much from people around me.

Kaavya Born and brought up in Bageshwar city of Uttarakhand, a state in northern India.

Kaavya has a wide ranging experience as a Radio Jockey of more than a decade all around the country has now returned to foothills of Himalayas Dehradun.

During his holidays, while alone at home, he turned to surfing Radio Stations in the hope of finding entertainment. His love for this profession grew along with the time. The proverbial penny dropped. Kaavya knew what he wanted to become.

RJ Kaavya frequently talks about potholes to school to roads to malls to theatre, RJ Kaavya has his own style of treatment ie musical parodies, a perfect guide knowing all the nook and corner of the city will take you on a fun filled ride. Fearless in debates, with incessant flow of energy gives your mornings a kick ass start.

Kaavya got his first job in Jodhpur in 2008 as a Radio Jockey. Two years later, on 9th November 2010 he joined Red FM Kanpur and after three long years here, he moved to Jaipur, Calcutta, Delhi and now in Dehradun from July 2018.

Kaavya does the interview of common people who played an impeccable role of societies growth through his show "Ek Pahadi Aisa Bhi". he also interviewed many Bollywood celebrities Neha Kakkar, Raghav Juyal, Milling Gaba, Sharman Joshi, Darshan Raval and many more.

Kaavya says, some new projects are in the pipeline.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.