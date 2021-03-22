Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that he is isolating himself.

This development came just hours before he was to travel to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers.

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ और मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

