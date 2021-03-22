Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests COVID positive Close
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests COVID positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that he is isolating himself.

This development came just hours before he was to travel to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers.

