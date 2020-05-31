Satpal Maharaj, Uttarakhand tourism minister has been tested positive for Covid-19, an official informed on Sunday, May 31.

The development has come after, his wife Amrita Rawat was also tested positive for deadly Coronavirus on Saturday. It is to be noted that along with husband-wife duo, 22 others including members of his family and staff have also been tested positive for coronavirus.

"A Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government has tested positive for Coronavirus. 22 people including his family members and staff have also tested positive," said Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

Interestingly, Satpal Maharaj is also a spiritual leader having followers from across the country. The minister had attended a meeting of the state cabinet earlier this week which was chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. State Health Department spokesman J C Pandey said that all ministers who attended the meeting will have to be quarantined.

Pandey also said that his wife was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and his two sons, their wives, and a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson, along with 17 others were confirmed on Sunday. Amrita Rawat was admitted AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday morning and later in the day, Satpal Maharaj along with other members of his family was also admitted to the same facility. 17 others are kept are other facilities due to the shortage of space.

Gross negligence: Congress

The opposition party, Congress questioned the government on the development. Calling it 'gross negligence', Suryakant Dhasmana, vice president of Congress said, "The development just shows how negligent and irresponsible the government is in this fight against the pandemic. Now the question arises whether the entire government is put under quarantine as they were in the Cabinet meeting on Friday."