A massive avalanche has struck the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, leaving 57 road construction workers missing near Mana village, close to the India-Tibet border, with rescue teams scrambling to locate survivors. As of now, 32 workers have been rescued and rushed to an army camp in critical condition, while 25 remain trapped under the snow. The rescue operation, being carried out by multiple agencies, is struggling against the harsh climate and terrain to extricate the remaining workers.

The avalanche occurred around 7.15 a.m., near the workers' camp, approximately 3 km ahead of Badrinath Dham, where workers were clearing snow for army movement. The Army's swift response teams, including over 100 personnel from the Ibex Brigade, doctors, ambulances, and heavy equipment, were immediately mobilised. However, ongoing snowfall and intermittent smaller avalanches are slowing rescue efforts, which are being conducted with extreme caution.

The General Reserve Engineer Force (GERF) is also working to clear the road between Joshimath and Mana, while additional medical resources from Joshimath are being mobilised. The rescue operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF regarding the Chamoli avalanche. He stated, Our priority is to safely evacuate those trapped. The local administration is engaged in full-scale rescue efforts. Two NDRF teams are also en route.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the tragedy, stating, Sad news has been received about workers being buried under an avalanche during BRO's construction work near Mana. Rescue operations by ITBP, BRO, and other teams are in full swing. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for everyone's safety.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also posted about the unfortunate incident, stating that the administration is providing all possible assistance, and the Army is leading rescue efforts with all available resources. District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has directed officials to expedite the rescue mission. He confirmed that 57 workers were engaged in clearing snow for army movement when the avalanche struck. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

A team of the SDRF has been dispatched from Joshimath, while a high-altitude rescue team remains on standby at Sahastradhara helipad, awaiting improved weather for aerial deployment. The Army has also been contacted to clear blocked routes in Lambagad.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand and other hilly regions, warning of extremely heavy snowfall - up to 20 cm - until late Friday night. Rescue teams continue to battle challenging conditions as efforts intensify to locate and save the trapped workers.

This incident is reminiscent of the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse in November 2023, where 41 workers were trapped for 17 days before being successfully rescued. The massive multi-agency operation, which also involved some international experts, achieved its mission following days of setbacks. The final piece of the puzzle, the last pipe to create the escape path for the trapped men, was laid by manual drilling after the American-made Auger machine broke down on the weekend. The Silkyara tunnel is located on the Yamunotri National Highway near Silkyara and is part of the Chardham Highway Project.