A police constable was killed and a Sub-Inspector grievously wounded in an assault by aides of a known liquor smuggler, late on Tuesday night. The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra while the SI has been identified as Ashok Kumar.

Omkar Dhimar, brother of the accused Moti Dhimar, was killed in an encounter on Wednesday morning.

The two policemen had reportedly gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to a history-sheeter named Moti over his alleged liquor smuggling activities when they were ambushed by his aides, stripped and assaulted with sticks and other weapons and taken hostage.

A search operation was conducted and additional forces were called after the policemen, who had managed to flee from the site of the incident, informed the officials.

The two police personnel were found with serious injuries in a field in Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station and were taken to a local hospital. However, Devendra succumbed to his injuries later during treatment.

The police team has recovered Ashok Kumar's bike from the spot. Another unknown bike has also been found.

The policeman's bike was found fallen on the ground with their uniform and shoes on top. It is believed that the attackers also humiliated the cops by stripping them and then assaulting them.

According to ASP Aditya Verma, "A police officer and constable of Sidhpura police station went to Nagla Dhimar and Nagla Bhikari on information, where they were assaulted. The case is being thoroughly investigated."

"Action to be taken against the culprit under National Security Act"

The Chief Minister's Office released a statement later in the night, that said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for strict action against those involved in the crime. "Action to be taken against the culprit under National Security Act," it said.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured inspector and announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and government job for a family member of the constable who lost his life.

Meanwhile, ADG Ajay Anand has reached Kasganj to stock of the situation.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the Chief Minister is personally monitoring this case. "He has given orders to take strict action against the culprits."