Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple to coincide with the 'Unlock phase 1'.

Temples reopen in UP

Yogi Adityanath reached the Gorakhnath Math -- of which he is the head priest -- early morning to offer prayers as the temple reopened its doors to devotees for the first time in over two months as all religious places across the country were shut due to a nationwide lockdown.

He had arrived in Gorakhpur on Sunday to inspect the government hospitals.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a set of guidelines to be followed by devotees and authorities for religious places that reopened from Monday.

Devotees cannot make any offerings of 'prasad' nor touch statues, idols, or holy books at places of worship during their visits.