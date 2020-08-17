Ninety inmates of a government-run shelter home in Uttar Pradesh for girls have tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic. All the inmates have been isolated for now.

News agency PTI quoted Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar as saying, "In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been isolated."

Nita Ahirwar also said how the inmates contracted Covid-19 is being investigated.

Meanwhile, 4,454 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths were reported in last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the state's total tally to 1,54,418. Of which, 51,537 are active cases, 2,449 fatalities and a total of 24,686 people are in home quarantine.

So far, the total number of recoveries have also crossed one lakh mark and have reached 1,00,432. "91,904 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and overall 37,86,633 samples have been tested in the state so far. The fatality rate of COVID19 patients in the state has also dipped to 1.58%," said Additional Chief Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.