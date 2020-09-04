With a rise in number of heinous rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, another shocking case has surfaced. A three-year-old girl was found dead in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. She was raped and murdered, said the police officials.

The toddler, who had been missing since Wednesday, had injury marks on the head, police said. The toddler's body was recovered from the vicinity of her village in the Singahi area. Her body was found in a sugarcane field was raped and murdered.

Minor killed due to family rivalry?

The girl's father had alleged that Lekhram, a resident of their village, had abducted and killed her due to an old rivalry with his family.

Following this, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Satendra Kumar Singh said a case of murder was lodged against the accused.

A three-year-old girl was found dead in Matehiya. Satyendra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter and stringent action will be taken against accused."

No arrests made so far, police added.