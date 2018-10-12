A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed by three people when she was alone at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint by a family member of the girl, a case was registered against Sanoj Kumar, Jaivir and Sonu Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pertap said.

The girl's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house, the officer said.

She was alone in the house as her parents had gone to Panipat, he said.

The matter is being investigated and a search was launched to nab the accused, Pertap said.