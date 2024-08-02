Uterine fibroids, benign tumours of the uterus, are becoming a significant health concern for young women. These tumours, although usually not malignant, can cause a range of health problems, including pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, and in some cases, infertility. Medical experts have recently raised concerns over the recurrence of these fibroids in young women, attributing it primarily to lifestyle habits and genetics.

In India, around 15-33% of fibroids recur after myomectomy, a surgical procedure that removes fibroids while preserving the uterus, according to Ila Jalote, a Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram. The main reasons for this recurrence are genetic predisposition and lifestyle habits. This recurrence of fibroids is becoming a major gynaecological concern, as stated by Madhuri Vidyashankar P, a Consultant Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru.

The actual causes of fibroids remain unknown; however, several studies suggest a combination of factors. Fibroid growth is induced by hormones like oestrogen, which stimulate lining growth in the uterus. Genetics also plays a role since those whose families have had previous cases of fibroid development stand at higher risk. Other factors that increase one's chances of having this disease include the early onset of menstruation, obesity, and a lack of vitamin D.

The symptoms of fibroids depend on their size, number, and position. Some women never experience any symptoms at all, while others can go through a lot of discomfort, like excessive menstrual bleeding, pain or pressure in the pelvis, frequent urination, difficulties during defecation, and painful sexual intercourse.

Fibroids can also impact conception and pregnancy. Depending on their size and location, they physically block fallopian tubes, preventing sperm from reaching the egg or a fertilised egg from implanting in the uterus. Fibroids can also increase the risk of miscarriage, especially in the first trimester, and also affect the baby by leading to preterm labour and breech position (feet or buttocks first).

Fibroids can interfere with placental development or cause the placenta to detach from the uterine wall (placental abruption), both of which can be dangerous for the baby, Jalote said.

Vidyashankar added that uterine fibroids can occasionally present without any symptoms, which makes them very harmful to reproductive health if not identified early on. At least 50 per cent of fibroids are thought to be asymptomatic, however, this number is probably underestimated because it is based on women whose fibroids are unintentionally discovered during pelvic exams, ultrasounds, or cervical screenings, the doctor said emphasising the need for early screening and annual physical examinations.

Treatment options for uterine fibroids vary and may include medications such as hormonal birth control and Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists (GnRH agonists), non-surgical procedures like uterine artery embolization (UAE), lifestyle changes, and in severe cases, hysterectomy.

The recurrence of uterine fibroids in young women is a significant health concern that requires immediate attention. Early detection and appropriate treatment can help manage the condition and prevent complications. Therefore, regular check-ups and screenings are crucial for women, especially those in their childbearing years. This will not only help in managing the condition but also in maintaining a woman's reproductive health.