Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award this year for Jawan. While half of the nation celebrated his big win, many felt, he deserved a National Award but not for Jawan. Many even brought up the names of other actors who deserved a National Award more than him. Manoj Bajpayee, who delivered one of his most power packed performances – 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' - was also nominated.

On losing the award to Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj said that discussing it would be like indulging in a loser conversation. He mentioned that both 'Joram' and 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' will remain at the top in his filmography. He added that whatever has happened should be left in the past.

Losing to SRK

"It is useless conversation because it is gone. When it comes to 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', yes, it is a very special film in my filmography and so was 'Joram'. They are going to be on top of my filmography. But I don't discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past and it should be left alone," Bajpayee told India Today.

National Award losing respect

Manoj further spoke about how National Awards are not looked with the same prestige anymore. He added that all the other award including the National Award, are not revered anymore. He added that the organisers and jury should think about why it is losing respect.

"It's not just about national awards. It's about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating. Because it is not about my respect, I take care of my respect very cautiously when I'm choosing a film and I'm very responsible to the actor that I am. But each and every organisation have to think of themselves, that's not my job. If somebody else is losing their respect, they should think about it," he concluded.

Manoj Bajpayee has previously won the National Award for films - Satya, Pinjar and also for Aligarh.