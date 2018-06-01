The US has welcomed India and Pakistan's decision to implement bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 2003.

"The US welcomes reports that the militaries of India and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC)," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement on Thursday.

"The normalisation of relations between Pakistan and India is vital to both countries and the region," she added.

On Tuesday, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact in an effort to ensure peace on both the international border and the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

China, on May 31, had also said it welcomes the two neighbors' decision to stop cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

[ Source- IANS]