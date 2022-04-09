George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement officers brought to the fore the high-handed approach of authorities against potential suspects and prisoners. However, in an example of a similar incident occurring only a few months prior to Floyd's murder, a former US corrections officer recently pleaded guilty to brutally attacking an inmate in his care in 2019 and denying him medical attention.

Kenan Lister, 42, from Clarksville, Tennessee, a former supervisory corrections officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of civil rights violations. Lister is set to be sentenced on 17 August 2022 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

"When a correctional officer violates the civil rights of an inmate whose safety he is charged with, it undermines the respect and reputation of all law enforcement officers," said, Douglas Korneski, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Memphis Field Office, in a statement.

Lethal Assault on Inmate

Lister, who was indicted in September 2021, admitted to his actions in court on Friday. According to his statement, he was on duty on 30 August 2019 as the prison's security threat group coordinator. He had escorted a prison inmate—who had assaulted a prison employee—to a holding cell.

Following this, when the prisoner was sitting in the cell and displayed no signs of resistance, Lister punched him in the head. This caused the inmate to fall to the ground. Lister continued to brutally attack the inmate. He punched and kicked the inmate, and repeatedly struck him multiple times on his chest, head, and torso while he lay on the ground.

Denying Medical Care

Lister's vicious assault left the inmate with serious injuries, including fractured ribs and a punctured lung, which required surgery. The trauma of the attack also necessitated several days of hospitalization.

While the inmate eventually received medical treatment to address his injuries, Lister had concealed his awareness about the victim's condition. He failed to notify the relevant authorities or provide the assaultee the medical attention that he immediately required. Instead, the inmate was locked in a holding cell by Lister.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for using unlawful force on an inmate, and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for being deliberately indifferent to the inmate's medical needs. "All persons, including prison inmates, are guaranteed under the Constitution the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment," stated US Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.