US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Thursday. The official statement also confirmed that the US president is experiencing mild symptoms and currently isolating at the White House as per CDC guidelines. Biden has started taking COVID antiviral Paxlovid, the statement added.

President Biden has been fully vaccinated with two doses and received two booster shots. The US prez will be working in isolation until he tests negative.

"He (Biden) has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," the statement said.

The infection appears to be recent, as Biden had tested negative on Tuesday in a routine test. All close contacts of the President will be informed on the side of caution. The White House will also be sharing daily updates on president's health.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," the White House said.