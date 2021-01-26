As the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is just months away, the United States has expressed willingness to host the event if Japan backs out.

Earlier, several reports had claimed that Japan could most probably decide not to host the Olympics due to the coronavirus scare.

Florida may host Olympics 2021

On Monday, Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer wrote a letter to Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee requesting to consider relocating the upcoming event from Japan to the United States.

"With media reports of leaders in Japan 'privately' concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida," wrote Patronis.

The suggestion from Patronis has literally shocked several people as Florida is one of the Americal states that suffered badly due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest statistics, more than 25,000 deaths are being reported in Florida, while the country's death toll is nearing 4,20,000. However, Patronis made it clear that necessary precautions will be taken if Florida gets a chance to host Olympics 2021.

Tokyo 2020 became Tokyo 2021

The upcoming Olympic event was originally planned last year from 24 July to 9 August. However, due to the global health crisis, the event was postponed to 2021. If everything goes well, the upcoming Olympic games will be carried out from July 23 to August 08.

Amid speculations surrounding Japan's hesitation to host the event, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the 2021 Olympic games will help humankind understand that they have overcome the virus.

"I am determined to realize a safe and secure Tokyo Games as proof that mankind will have overcome the virus," said Suga.

The latest statistics reveal that there are more than 3,30,000 COVID-19 positive cases in Japan, and the country's death toll recently crossed 5,000. As athletes from 206 countries are expected to participate in the Olympic event, several health experts believe that it could drastically worsen the pandemic situation in Japan.