The United States government has issued a reward of $1 million for information on former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden.

The reward will be paid for identification or location of the 30-year-old, also called as the 'crown prince of jihad', as a part of the rewards for justice program by the United States Department of State. The reward has been announced after seeing him as the rising face of extreme fundamentalism.

According to the US intelligence agencies, Hamza rose to the ranks of a key leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group after Osama bin Laden's death in 2011. He was named as 'specially designated global terrorist' in January 2017.

US Department of State Bureau of Counterterrorism said that as a result of the UN's action, all member states are required to freeze Hamza bin Laden's assets, comply with a travel ban and enforce an arms embargo barring the sale or transfer of weapons.

Hamza bin Laden is the son of Khairiah Sabar, one of Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives who were living in Abbottabad, Pakistan, when he was killed in May 2011. Hamza had married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker and a mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.

After eliminating Osama bin Laden, the US had gathered several letters from his den in Pakistan, where he was holed up during his last days. The letters pointed out that bin Laden was grooming his son to become his heir.

According to the reports, Hamza has threatened attacks against the US as revenge for killing his father. He has also allegedly released several audio and video messages, asking his followers to launch attacks against the US and its western allies.